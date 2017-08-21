KEAM 2017 First Allotment For BSc Nursing, Paramedical Published @ Cee-kerala.org

The details of allotment of KEAM Nursing and Paramedical of a candidate are available on the home page of the candidate.
The candidates should take a printout of the first phase allotment memo which shows the details such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details etc.
Those candidates who receive an allotment shall have to remit the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment from August 21 to August 23, 3 pm in order to accept the allotment, said a press release from KEAM 2017.
The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website.
In the first phase of allotment, the candidates allotted to all courses need only to pay the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment.
In the first phase allotment, the allotted students need not join the Course/College.
Kerala KEAM BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree First Allotment: How to check
Step One: Go to the official website, www.cee-kerala.org
Step Two: Click on the latest allotment results link given on the homepage
Step Three: Click on 'Login to the Candidate Portal to Print the Allotment Memo'
Step Four: Login
Step Five: Download your allotment results
