KEAM 2017 First Allotment For BSc Nursing, Paramedical Published @ Cee-kerala.org The KEAM 2017 first phase of allotment to BSc Nursing course and Paramedical Degree courses is published on the official website of Kerala CEE www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2017 First Allotment For BSc Nursing, Paramedical Published @ Cee-kerala.org New Delhi: The KEAM 2017 first phase of allotment to BSc Nursing course and Paramedical Degree courses such as BSc (MLT), BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc(Optometry), BPT, BASLP, BCVT, BSc MRT, BSc Medical Biochemistry and BSc Medical Microbiology Courses- 2017 is published on the official website of Kerala CEE www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Nursing and paramedical allotment is based on the online options filed from August 15 to August 19 by the candidates included in various rank lists for B.Sc Nursing and Paramedical Degree Courses prepared and published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala.



The



The candidates should take a printout of the first phase allotment memo which shows the details such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details etc.



Those candidates who receive an allotment shall have to remit the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment from August 21 to August 23, 3 pm in order to accept the allotment, said a press release from KEAM 2017.



The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website.



In the first phase of allotment, the candidates allotted to all courses need only to pay the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment.



In the first phase allotment, the allotted students need not join the Course/College.

Kerala KEAM BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree First Allotment: How to check

Step One: Go to the official website, www.cee-kerala.org

Step Two: Click on the latest allotment results link given on the homepage

Step Three: Click on 'Login to the Candidate Portal to Print the Allotment Memo'

Step Four: Login

Step Five: Download your allotment results



Click here for more





The KEAM 2017 first phase of allotment to BSc Nursing course and Paramedical Degree courses such as BSc (MLT), BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc(Optometry), BPT, BASLP, BCVT, BSc MRT, BSc Medical Biochemistry and BSc Medical Microbiology Courses- 2017 is published on the official website of Kerala CEE www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Nursing and paramedical allotment is based on the online options filed from August 15 to August 19 by the candidates included in various rank lists for B.Sc Nursing and Paramedical Degree Courses prepared and published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala.The details of allotment of KEAM Nursing and Paramedical of a candidate are available on the home page of the candidate.The candidates should take a printout of the first phase allotment memo which shows the details such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details etc.Those candidates who receive an allotment shall have to remit the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment from August 21 to August 23, 3 pm in order to accept the allotment, said a press release from KEAM 2017.The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website.In the first phase of allotment, the candidates allotted to all courses need only to pay the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment.In the first phase allotment, the allotted students need not join the Course/College.Step One: Go to the official website, www.cee-kerala.orgStep Two: Click on the latest allotment results link given on the homepageStep Three: Click on 'Login to the Candidate Portal to Print the Allotment Memo'Step Four: LoginStep Five: Download your allotment resultsClick here for more Education News