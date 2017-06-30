KEAM 2017: First Allotment List To Be Released Today

According to the notification released by CEE Kerala regarding the Centralised Allotment Process, the first allotment list will come today. However there's uncertainty over the exact declaration time of the same, due to the time extension for option registration facility. There are chances that the KEAM 2017 first allotment list will be released today in the evening. Candidates are suggested to go through the official update available at the official web portal cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM option registration for the admission into the engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses in various colleges in Kerala window has been extended till 10 am today (30 June 2017).

The official notification states that the CEE will not accept any options for admissions for the colleges and courses which are mentioned in the first allotment after this window closes today.

Exam results for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance was declared on 18 May and the ranks were declared on 20 June.

'Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at selected branches of State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of online payment,' says the official notification. Candidates can deposit the fees from 1 July till 5 July.

Candidates should note that in case those selected do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed will lose their allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases.



