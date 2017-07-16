News Flash
CEE Kerala To Declare KEAM 2017 3rd Allotment List On 20 July, Online Option Confirmation Till 19 July

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will declare the third allotment list for KEAM 2017 on 20 July.

Education | Updated: July 16, 2017 13:20 IST
CEE Kerala To Declare KEAM 2017 3rd Allotment List On 20 July

New Delhi:  Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will declare the third allotment list for KEAM 2017 on 20 July. The activities related to it, which includes online option confirmation has begun and will continue till 19 July 2017. Concerned candidates should note that the option will be available till 3 pm on the last day. After confirmation, candidates can rearrange their options within the last day. 'During this phase, allotment will be done to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries courses in addition to Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses,' reads the official notification.

'The candidates who have an allotment in Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy courses shall have to take a printout of their allotment memo and remit the fee/ balance fee payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in one of the designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of Online Payment and should join the allotted course/college before 5 pm on 25.07.2017. The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website.'

This will be the last allotment for private self financing engineering/ architecture colleges and all self financing pharmacy colleges.

Other details in this regard can be found from the official notification released at cee-kerala.org.

