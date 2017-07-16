CEE Kerala To Declare KEAM 2017 3rd Allotment List On 20 July, Online Option Confirmation Till 19 July

'The candidates who have an allotment in Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy courses shall have to take a printout of their allotment memo and remit the fee/ balance fee payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in one of the designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of Online Payment and should join the allotted course/college before 5 pm on 25.07.2017. The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website.'
This will be the last allotment for private self financing engineering/ architecture colleges and all self financing pharmacy colleges.
Other details in this regard can be found from the official notification released at cee-kerala.org.
Click here for more Education News