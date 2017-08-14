CEE Kerala Releases Allotment List For 5 Year LLB, Admission To Start Today Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala released the first allotment list for 5 year LLB programme on August 12. The list was based on the choices exercised by candidates till August 8, 2017.

New Delhi: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala released the first allotment list for 5 year LLB programme on August 12. The list was based on the choices exercised by candidates till August 8, 2017. Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the 5 year programme LLB course have to report to the allotted college for admission starting today that is from August 14 to August 18, 2017. The allottemnt list is available on the website and students who have not checked it till now should do so immediately.



The allotment list is available on the CEE official website, www.cee-kerala.org. Students would be able to access the same from the 'LLB 5 year' link. After checking the allotment status, students should also download their allotment memo. Allotment memo is a compulsory document without which they won't be able to complete the admission process.



The details such as candidate's name, roll number, allotment details, tuition fees, deposit if any etc. are available in the allotment memo. The candidate shall take a print out of the allotment memo. Candidates can log into their Home Page and then click the Menu Item 'Data Sheet' for downloading the Data Sheet. Apart from the data sheet and memo, other documents required at the time of admission are: SSLC or any relevant school records/birth certificate/passport/other valid document to prove date of birth in original. Original Mark list and Pass Certificate of the qualifying examination. Transfer Certificate and Conduct Certificate from the institution where the Candidate studied last. Two copies of recent passport size photograph. The applicant who is employed or trainee in Government/ Quasi Government/ Banks etc. shall, at the time of interview, produce a relieving order and a certificate of good conduct from the Head of the Institution where the candidate was employed. Candidate who passed their qualifying examination from Universities/ Boards outside the state shall produce an "Eligibility Certificate" from the concerned university in Kerala, to the effect that the qualifying examination has been recognised by the University. The student who qualifies from other Universities should produce migration certificate at the time of admission. Originals of all the uploaded documents/certificates (to prove nativity / reservation/ fee concession). Any other certificates/documents required to be furnished as per the prospectus/ notifications/ allotment memo. Click here for more



