KEAM 2017: CEE Kerala Releases Admit Card; Download from Cee-kerala.org

New Delhi: The Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the admit card for KEAM 2017 on the official website. KEAM which was earlier conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical courses in colleges in Kerala will now be conducted for admission only to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The link for admit card download is not active yet but is expected to begin working anytime soon. The Kerala Engineering/pharmacy Entrance Exam 2017 will be held at various centres on April 24 and 25, 2017.
The exam centres for KEAM 2017 have been designated in various cities in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and in Dubai.
How to download KEAM Admit Card
Step one: Visit CEE Kerala official website: http://www.cee-kerala.org/
Step two: Click on the link which says KEAM 2017 Admit Card download.
Step three: Click on the relevant link for admit card download.
Step four: Login to your account by entering your application number and password created during registration for the exam.
Step five: Click the menu item 'Admit Card' and download your admit card.
Candidate must take a colored print out of the admit card. Those without a colored copy of their admit card will not be allowed to sit in the exam.
The admit cards of some of the candidates has been withheld due to problem in the photographs/ thumb impression/ signature image uploaded by them. The details of such defects will be displayed on the website ta the time of downloading the admit card. The admit cards of such candidates will be released only after correct photograph/ thumb impression/ signature is uploaded through relevant link on the website before 5 pm on April 15, 2017.
