CEE Kerala Declares MSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 Result First phase allotment will be published on 21 September 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM 2017: CEE Kerala Declares MSc Nursing Exam Result New Delhi: CEE Kerala has declared the provisional rank list for the entrance exam held for admission to MSc Nursing 2017 courses. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held on 6 August 2017, can check their result now. Candidates can start registering their option for allotment from 17 September. The option registration portal will close on 19 September 2017 (till 5pm). Those candidates who will be selected in the first allotment shall have to join on 22-23 September 2017. The result list has been released at cee-kerala.org.



'While preparing the rank list, one question has been deleted since there was no correct answer among the options. This question has not been included for valuation and no marks have been awarded for this deleted question to any candidate. The marks obtained for the remaining 199 questions have been multiplied by (200/199) to get the actual marks (corrected to four decimals). The above formula is applied to award proportionate marks based on the score of the candidates in the questions considered for valuation (excluding deleted questions) to compensate the loss of marks for the deleted questions,' reads the official notification.



Answer key of the exam was released on 7 August 2017. Taking the complaints made on the keys and after examining the same by Expert Committee, few answers had been revised and one question had been deleted.



Click here for more



CEE Kerala has declared the provisional rank list for the entrance exam held for admission to MSc Nursing 2017 courses. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held on 6 August 2017, can check their result now. Candidates can start registering their option for allotment from 17 September. The option registration portal will close on 19 September 2017 (till 5pm). Those candidates who will be selected in the first allotment shall have to join on 22-23 September 2017. The result list has been released at cee-kerala.org.'While preparing the rank list, one question has been deleted since there was no correct answer among the options. This question has not been included for valuation and no marks have been awarded for this deleted question to any candidate. The marks obtained for the remaining 199 questions have been multiplied by (200/199) to get the actual marks (corrected to four decimals). The above formula is applied to award proportionate marks based on the score of the candidates in the questions considered for valuation (excluding deleted questions) to compensate the loss of marks for the deleted questions,' reads the official notification.Answer key of the exam was released on 7 August 2017. Taking the complaints made on the keys and after examining the same by Expert Committee, few answers had been revised and one question had been deleted.Click here for more Education News