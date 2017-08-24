KEAM 2017 BSc Nursing, Paramedical: Second Allotment Results To Be Declared Today @ Cee-kerala.org CEE Kerala will declare the results of second phase of allotment to Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing and Paramedical Degree Courses based on the options received up to 3 pm today based on the KEAM 2017 scores.

CEE Kerala will declare the results of second phase of allotment to Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing and Paramedical Degree Courses based on the options received up to 3 pm today based on the KEAM 2017 scores. The last date for remittance of fee after the first phase of allotment to B.Sc. Nursing course and Paramedical Degree courses such as B.Sc. (M.L.T), B.Sc. Perfusion Technology, B.Sc.(Optometry), B.P.T, B.A.S.L.P, B.C.V.T, B.Sc. MRT, B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry and B.Sc. Medical Microbiology was extended up to August 24, 3 pm.



Kerala started the online CAP process to B.Sc. Nursing Courses and Paramedical Degree Courses for the year 2017-18 on August 14 based on the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM) 2017 exam.



Prior to the second phase of allotment, candidates were given chance to re-arrange their existing higher order options or delete the unwanted options up to August 24, 3pm through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Two nursing colleges - Aswini College of Nursing, Thrissur and Laxmi Meghan College of Nursing, Kasargod - have obtained the approval of Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council for the year 2017-18 and hence candidates were given chance to register fresh options to these colleges in the second phase.

KEAM BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree Second Allotment Results: How to check

The aspirants searching for the KEAM Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing and Paramedical degree courses second allotment results may follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of CEE Kerala, www.cee-kerala.org



Step 2: Click on the latest allotment results of BSc Nursing and Paramedical link given on the homepage



Step 3: Click on 'Login to the Candidate Portal to Print the Allotment Memo'



Step Four: Login



Step Five: Download your allotment results



