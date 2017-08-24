KEAM 2017 BSc Nursing, Paramedical: Second Allotment Results To Be Declared Today @ Cee-kerala.org

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala started the online CAP process to B.Sc. Nursing Courses and Paramedical Degree Courses for the year 2017-18 on August 14 based on the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM) 2017 exam.
Prior to the second phase of allotment, candidates were given chance to re-arrange their existing higher order options or delete the unwanted options up to August 24, 3pm through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Two nursing colleges - Aswini College of Nursing, Thrissur and Laxmi Meghan College of Nursing, Kasargod - have obtained the approval of Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council for the year 2017-18 and hence candidates were given chance to register fresh options to these colleges in the second phase.
KEAM BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree Second Allotment Results: How to check
The aspirants searching for the KEAM Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing and Paramedical degree courses second allotment results may follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the official website of CEE Kerala, www.cee-kerala.org
Step 2: Click on the latest allotment results of BSc Nursing and Paramedical link given on the homepage
Step 3: Click on 'Login to the Candidate Portal to Print the Allotment Memo'
Step Four: Login
Step Five: Download your allotment results
