KEAM 2017 BSc Nursing Paramedical Second Allotment Results Published @ Cee-kerala.org, Cee.kerala.gov.in

New Delhi: The second phase of allotment to BSc Nursing course and Paramedical Degree courses such as BSc (MLT), BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc (Optometry), BPT, BASLP, BCVT, BSc MRT, BSc Medical Biochemistry and BSc Medical Microbiology Courses-2017 is published on the websites www.cee.kerala.gov.in and www.cee-kerala.org. The KEAM Nursing and Paramedical allotment is based on the online options filed upto August 25, 3 pm by the candidates included in various rank lists prepared and published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. The online options entry window was



The details of the KEAM BSc Nursing and Paramedical degree courses allotment of a candidate are available on the home page of the candidate.



The candidates should take a printout of the second phase allotment memo which shows the details such as Name, Roll Number, Allotted Course, Allotted College, Category of Allotment, Fee details etc.



Those candidates who receive an allotment shall have to remit the fee/balance to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the designated branches of State Bank of India or by way of Online Payment from August 26 to August 31, 3 pm and should join the colleges allotted before August 31, 5 pm.



The list of designated branches of SBI is available on the website.

KEAM BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree Second Allotment Results: How to check

The students who are searching for the KEAM Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing and Paramedical degree courses 2nd allotment results may follow these steps:





Step One: Open the official website of CEE Kerala, www.cee-kerala.org or Cee.kerala.gov.in



Step Two: Click on the latest allotment results of BSc Nursing and Paramedical link given on the homepage





Step Three: Click on 'Login to the Candidate Portal to Print the Allotment Memo'



Step Four: Login



Step Five: Download your allotment results



Click here for more





