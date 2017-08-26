Keala DHSE First Year Plus One Revaluation Results Of March 2017 Exam Declared @ Dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE released the plus two revaluation and scrutiny result of year 2017 on July last week. The result was released separately for Scrutiny, Revaluation (old scheme), and Revaluation (new scheme).
DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result: How to check
The students who are searching for Kerala DHSE Plus One revaluation results may follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the Kerala DHSE official website: dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'First Yr. Revaluation & Scrutiny Results' link given on the left side of the homepage
Step 3: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check your result.
Almost after a fortnight of declaration of the Kerala class 12th result 2017, the DHSE Kerala declared the plus one or Class 11 results on May 31. The results were made available at the official result hosting web portal of Kerala government at keralaresults.nic.in then.
