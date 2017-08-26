Keala DHSE First Year Plus One Revaluation Results Of March 2017 Exam Declared @ Dhsekerala.gov.in Kerala Department Higher Secondary Examination (DHSE) has declared the revaluation results of -first year March 2017 examination on the official website of the Kerala DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Department Higher Secondary Examination (DHSE) has declared the revaluation results of first year or Plus one March 2017 examination on the official website of the Kerala DHSE. The Plus One or Class 11 revaluation results can be accessed from the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in. The Kerala DHSE first year revaluation results have been published in a pdf file. The students may access the pdf file from the official website and search for their numbers. The Kerala DHSE has released the revaluation results of 36,689 plus one students and scrutiny results of 245 students yesterday.



Kerala DHSE released the plus two revaluation and scrutiny result of year 2017 on July last week. The result was released separately for Scrutiny, Revaluation (old scheme), and Revaluation (new scheme).The students who are searching for Kerala DHSE Plus One revaluation results may follow these steps:Step 1: Go to the Kerala DHSE official website: dhsekerala.gov.inStep 2: Click on the 'First Yr. Revaluation & Scrutiny Results' link given on the left side of the homepageStep 3: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check your result.Almost after a fortnight of declaration of the Kerala class 12th result 2017, the DHSE Kerala declared the plus one or Class 11 results on May 31. The results were made available at the official result hosting web portal of Kerala government at keralaresults.nic.in then.