KEA DCET 2017: Mock Allotment Result To Be Released Today, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the mock allotment result for Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) on August 16.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will publish the mock allotment result for Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) on August 16, that is, today evening . Candiadtes who appeared for DCET can cehck their result from the official website, that is at kea.kar.nic.in. The exam was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on July 2. As per reports, more than 25,000 students appeared in the DCET 2017. KEA has already displayed the seat matrix and fee structure for all the disciplines on August 8. The option entry process commenced on August 12 and ended today. The authority will now release mock allotment based on the options entered by students and their merit in the entrance test.



How to check KEA DCET Mock Allotment Result 2017



Step 1: Go to KEA official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'DCET 2017' on the right hand side of thepage.

Step 3: In the new page, click on the relevant result link.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the DCET result page where you will need to enter your DCET roll number.

Step 5: Click on submit and view your mock allotment status



Candidates would have the provision to change their options, if any, from August 16 to 18. The final allotment result will release on August 18 evening. Candidaets allotted a seat in the first list will have time from August 19 to 23 for confirmation of allotment, payment of fees and downloading of admission order.



Candidates will have to report to the allotted college for admission by August 24 before 5.30 pm. The display of the second matrix will begin on August 31.



