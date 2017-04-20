Kashmir University Entrance Exam 2017: Download Admit Card From 25 April

University of Kashmir Entrance Exam Highlights
- The examination will start on 29 April 2017 with MA/MSc Geography, MA Arabic, MSc Bioresources, MA History, MSc Geoinformatics and MA Political Science
- The exam will be held in three sessions: morning session (11 am), afternoon session (1 pm) and evening session (3 pm)
- The examination will conclude on 9 May 2017
- MSc Microbiology, M.Ed and M.P.Ed will be held on the last day
- After downloading the admit card, candidates must check all the important entries made
- Candidates must produce the admit card during the examination. "A candidate shall be admitted to Examination Hall only on production of a) Admit Card downloaded from Kashmir University website, and b) valid photo Identity Card"
- Another major update has been released for candidates belonging to reserved category. "Who have not yet submitted hard copies of their application forms can submit the same by or before 23rd April, 2017 in the office of the Dean Academic Affairs; failing which their candidature shall be shifted to open merit category if otherwise eligible."