KSEEB To Declare Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2017 Shortly: Important Points To Note

KSEEB To Declare Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2017 Shortly

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the much awaited SSLC supplementary exam result today at 3.00 pm. With the result just round the corner, candidates should take care of few important things. The exam was held in June for all those candidates who could not qualify the class 10th exam, SSLC results 2017 of which were released on 12 May. The Board will announce the sslc supplementary result 2017 at karresults.nic.in, the result hosting portal. Update can be found at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.Candidates must check the result at the official web portals karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. In case the website slows down, candidates should wait for a while and retry later.Candidates should keep login credentials in hand for easily accessing the SSLC supplementary result 2017. Usually the Board asks for roll number (exam roll number issued by the Board). Students can find the roll number in the admit card. Hence the first thing is to fetch the admit card and note down the roll number. Another important login is the date of birth that has been mentioned in the board's admit card.Soon after downloading the result, make sure to check the entries made properly. Check important details like name, roll number, place and other obvious details. Errors, if any, must be brought to the notice of the Board immediately.Students should save a copy of the result. A printout will also be good. Though not a valid mark statement, but the saved copy can be a reference. Board will issue certificates in support of the result soon after the results are announced.Click here for more Education News