Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2017: Here's How To Check It

The Board is likely to intimate candidates about the result prior to its declaration.
The Board will announce the result at karresults.nic.in, the result hosting portal. Update can be found at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.
How to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2017?
Go to the websites mentioned above
Click on the result link
Enter the roll number/ registration number
Submit the details
Get the result
Save a copy of it
KSEEB had declared the SSLC result 2017 in May. This year, the SSLC exam was started on March 30 and concluded on April 12. After the exams, the board had made the arrangements for raising objections to the model answers and the window was closed on April 14.
