Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2017: Here's How To Check It

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the much awaited SSLC supplementary exam result. The exam was held in June for all those candidates who could not qualify the class 10th exam, results of which were released on 12 May. As of now no official confirmation has been given by the Board about the Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2017. As per other media reports, the result can be expected this week. Candidates are urged to monitor the official web portal for updates in this regard.

The Board is likely to intimate candidates about the result prior to its declaration.

The Board will announce the result at karresults.nic.in, the result hosting portal. Update can be found at www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2017?

Go to the websites mentioned above

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number/ registration number

Submit the details

Get the result

Save a copy of it

KSEEB had declared the SSLC result 2017 in May. This year, the SSLC exam was started on March 30 and concluded on April 12. After the exams, the board had made the arrangements for raising objections to the model answers and the window was closed on April 14.



