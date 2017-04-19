Karnataka SSLC Results Expected By Mid-May, Evaluation Starts On April 20

New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be declared by mid-May. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will start the evaluation of exam papers from tomorrow, ie, April 20.
Every year in April about 8.50 Lakhs & in June 1.50 Lakhs students are appearing for the SSLC examinations.
This year, the SSLC exam was started on March 30 and concluded on April 12. After the exams, the board had made the arrangements for raising objections to the model answers and the window was closed on April 14.
About 8.77 lakh students across the state wrote the examinations which began on March 30. In total, 14 students were debarred, said the Deccan Herald report.
The results of Karnataka SSLC will be made available on the official website of the board, www.kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Last year, class 10 results were declared on May 16.
According to the report, the evaluation of the answer scripts of SSLC exam is set to begin on April 20 in 225 centres across Karnataka and 68,567 evaluators have been assigned for the task.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came in to existence in the year 1966, has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. Every year the student strength is increasing tremendously.
