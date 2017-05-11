Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 To Be Out Tomorrow The Karnataka SSLC results 2017 will be announced in the official website of the board.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 To Be Out Tomorrow New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the class 10 (SSLC) examination results tomorrow. The results will be announced in the official website of the board. Before this, an official from Karnataka Board told NDTV that, the education minister will declare the results in a press conference at 2:00 pm tomorrow. The students then will be able to access the results using their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) registration details. The Pre-University Examination Board today declared the



Every year in April about 8.50 Lakhs & in June 1.50 Lakhs students are appearing for the SSLC examinations.



This year, the SSLC exam was started on March 30 and concluded on April 12. After the exams, the board had made the arrangements for raising objections to the model answers and the window was closed on April 14.



About 8.77 lakh students across the state wrote the examinations which began on March 30. In total, 14 students were debarred, said the Deccan Herald report.



Karnataka SSLC Results 2017: How to check your results



The students who are searching for Karnataka SSLC Results can follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official results website of Karnataka state

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your registration credentials

Step Four: See your results



The results will be available in these official websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.gov.in karresults.nic.in. Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.



According to the board, a notification has said that the grace marks may be awarded if any question is found to be out of syllabus or ambiguous or inconsistent. It shall be responsibility of the panel for scheme of evaluation to specifically make a recommendation to the competent authority to include grace marks in the scheme of evaluation in case a question being out of syllabus or ambiguous or inconsistent.



