Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 Declared At Karresults.nic.in; Check Now

Earlier, there were updates from results websites that the results would be announced by 3.00 PM, but instead of that, the board released the results early.
An official from Karnataka Board had earlier told NDTV that, the education minister will declare the results in a press conference.
Karnataka SSLC Results 2017: How to check your results
The students who are searching for Karnataka SSLC Results can follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official results website of Karnataka state
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter your registration credentials
Step Four: See your results
Students can login to any of these sites and check the results: kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.gov.in and Karresults.nic.in. Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.
Every year in April about 8.50 Lakhs & in June 1.50 Lakhs students are appearing for the SSLC examinations.
This year, the SSLC exam was started on March 30 and concluded on April 12. After the exams, the board had made the arrangements for raising objections to the model answers and the window was closed on April 14.
The Pre-University Examination Board yesterday declared the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) result.
