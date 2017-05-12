Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 Declared At Karresults.nic.in; Check Now Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 examination results can be accessed from these websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.gov.in and Karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2017 Declared At Karresults.nic.in; Check Now New Delhi: Karnataka SSLC results have been declared in the official website of the Karnataka Board. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the SSLC Results on 12th May 2017 at 02:00 PM. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examination results can be accessed from these websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.gov.in and Karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted on March and April months this year. SSLC results can be used for the higher education purpose in Karnataka PUC and other Higher Secondary courses.



Earlier, there were updates from results websites that the results would be announced by 3.00 PM, but instead of that, the board released the results early.



An official from Karnataka Board had earlier told NDTV that, the education minister will declare the results in a press conference.



Karnataka SSLC Results 2017: How to check your results



The students who are searching for Karnataka SSLC Results can follow these steps to check their results: Karnataka SSLC Results 2017: How To Check

Step One: Go to the official results website of Karnataka state

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your registration credentials

Step Four: See your results



Students can login to any of these sites and check the results: kseeb.kar.nic.in, results.gov.in and Karresults.nic.in. Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.



Every year in April about 8.50 Lakhs & in June 1.50 Lakhs students are appearing for the SSLC examinations.



This year, the SSLC exam was started on March 30 and concluded on April 12. After the exams, the board had made the arrangements for raising objections to the model answers and the window was closed on April 14.



The Pre-University Examination Board yesterday declared the



Click here for more



