Karnataka SSLC Result 2017 Likely To Be Announced Next Week, Here's What Students Should Do

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to announce the SSLC result 2017 in the coming week. With the news of the result declaration spreading across the State, students must be very excited to see their performance. Result declaration news is ought to bring excitement and anxiety as well. However students should wait for the official announcement. The Board will announce the result at its official web portal kseeb.kar.nic.in.



Check the result at the official website

The result will be declared at the official website. Therefore students must check all result related updates there only. SSLC result 2017 Karnataka will be unveiled after a ceremonial declaration.



Keep your login credentials in hand

Students must keep a record of all information required to login for accessing the result. Usually Boards ask for roll number or registration number used for appearing the exam, name and date of birth as mentioned in the admit card.



Save a copy of the result

After checking the result try to keep a copy of the same (take the printout, if possible!). Students can use the saved copy as a reference till official documents are provided by the Board in support of the result.



