Karnataka SSLC Result 2017: Know Where To Check

Karnataka SSLC result 2017 is expected to release next week.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2017 10:05 IST
SSLC result 2017 Karnataka Expected Next Week: Here's Where You Can Check It

New Delhi:  Karnataka SSLC result 2017 is expected to release next week. This is ought to bring a mixture of relief, excitement and anxiety as well among students and their parents. Moreover examination brings in hard work, no doubt, but what matters the most is the performance. SSLC result is the foundation for the career phase of a student. The score, good or bad, plays an important role in setting the future ahead. Every student yearns for an awesome score card which will help to grab a seat in a prestigious college.

The eagerness for checking the SSLC result in time, should not compel you to opt for spam links or websites. Students should not click on malicious links for checking their Karnataka SSLC result. The result will be first declared in a ceremonial proceeding and will then be available at the official website for students to download.

In order to check the result with ease and perfection, students should go through the following links
  • http://kseeb.kar.nic.in
  • http://results.gov.in
  • http://karresults.nic.in/

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had conducted the SSLC exam 2017 in the month of March- April. The exam began on 30 March and continued till 12 April 2017. 

