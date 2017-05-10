Karnataka SSLC Result 2017: Know Where To Check

The eagerness for checking the SSLC result in time, should not compel you to opt for spam links or websites. Students should not click on malicious links for checking their Karnataka SSLC result. The result will be first declared in a ceremonial proceeding and will then be available at the official website for students to download.
In order to check the result with ease and perfection, students should go through the following links
- http://kseeb.kar.nic.in
- http://results.gov.in
- http://karresults.nic.in/
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had conducted the SSLC exam 2017 in the month of March- April. The exam began on 30 March and continued till 12 April 2017.
