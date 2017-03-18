Karnataka PG Medical/ Dental Courses 2017-2018: Combined Centralised Counselling Notification

New Delhi: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will accept online application for the combined centralized counseling of PG Medical/ Dental courses 2017-2018. The online registration process is being held to conduct centralized and combined counseling for the seats to be notified by Government, COMED-K, KRLMPCA, AMPCK and deemed university colleges in the State of Karnataka. However this will exclude NRI and management quota seats. KEA will be accepting the applications as per the decisions of the PG Entrance test committee.
Candidates who have qualified in NEET 2017 are eligible to apply for the admission to post graduate medical and dental (diploma and degree) courses for the year 2017-2018. Candidates must have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET 2017.
Candidates should note that the eligibility criteria mentioned for SC/ ST/ OBC candidates will only be applicable to those belonging to Karnataka only.
Candidates are suggested to go through the fee details, registration process and the schedule of document verification as mentioned in the website of KEA. Candidates who have registered and verified their original documents are not required to apply once again. Other details can be found below.
Candidates are hereby informed that the online registration will begin on 18 March 2017 from 6.00 pm at the KEA website (kea.kar.nic.in). The online registration will continue till 25 March 2017 (up to 5.30 pm).
