Karnataka NEET 2017: KEA Second Round Seat Allotment Results Published @ Kea.kar.nic.in

The students were given chance to change options if any from August 17 to August 19. The admissions to Medical and Dental undergraduate courses in various colleges in Karnataka will be done based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results.
NEET 2017 exam was held by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on May 7 and the results were declared on June 23.
Karnataka NEET 2017 Medical Admission Second Round Seat Allotment Results: How to check
The students who are searching for KEA Karnataka NEET second round allotment results may follow these steps to check the results:
Step One: Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the UG NEET CET-2017 link
Step Three: Click on the allotment results link, "CET-2017 - Second Round Medical and Dental Results Link"
Step Four: Enter your CET number
Step Five: Submit and see your allotment results or order
