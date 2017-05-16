Karnataka KMAT 2017: Application Process To Start From May 20

KMAT is one of the last management entrance tests to be conducted for admission to an MBA or MCA program in academic year 2017-18. This is a much-awaited opportunity for candidates who do not want to wait for one year and wish to take admission in an MBA program this year itself. The whole schedule of KMAT 2017 will be over by August 2017, which means candidates who qualify KMAT can begin attending MBA classes latest by September this year.
Some of the institutes participating in KMAT 2017 are:
- Alliance University, Bengaluru
- Bangalore School of Management Studies, Bengaluru
- Bangalore Institute of Management Studies, Bengaluru
- City College, Bengaluru
- Dr.Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies, Bengaluru
- GM Institute of Technology, Davangere
- International Institute of Business Studies, Bengaluru
- Vivekananda Institute of Management, Bengaluru
- The Oxford College of Business Management, Bengaluru
- Trident Institute of Management Science, Belagavi
KMAT 2017 Test Structure
KMAT 2017 will be a pen-paper based test which will have MCQ questions. KMAT is a moderately difficult exam which has three sections. The three sections in the question paper are Verbal Ability and Reading comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Logical Reasoning.
