4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka KMAT 2017: Application Process To Start From May 20 New Delhi: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the official schedule for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2017. The online application window for KMAT 2017 will begin on May 20, 2017. KMAT is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programs offered at more than 169 AICTE approved management colleges in Karnataka. Colleges participating in KMAT are primarily based in Bangalore which is considered to be the Silicon Valley of India.



KMAT is one of the last management entrance tests to be conducted for admission to an MBA or MCA program in academic year 2017-18. This is a much-awaited opportunity for candidates who do not want to wait for one year and wish to take admission in an MBA program this year itself. The whole schedule of KMAT 2017 will be over by August 2017, which means candidates who qualify KMAT can begin attending MBA classes latest by September this year.



Some of the institutes participating in KMAT 2017 are: Alliance University, Bengaluru

Bangalore School of Management Studies, Bengaluru

Bangalore Institute of Management Studies, Bengaluru

City College, Bengaluru

Dr.Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies, Bengaluru

GM Institute of Technology, Davangere

International Institute of Business Studies, Bengaluru

Vivekananda Institute of Management, Bengaluru

The Oxford College of Business Management, Bengaluru

Trident Institute of Management Science, Belagavi

KMAT 2017 Test Structure



KMAT 2017 will be a pen-paper based test which will have MCQ questions. KMAT is a moderately difficult exam which has three sections. The three sections in the question paper are Verbal Ability and Reading comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Logical Reasoning.



