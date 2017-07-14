Karnataka Government Makes Kannada Language Learning Mandatory In All Schools

Leaving no choice for CBSE and ICSE affiliated schools in the State, Karnataka government has mandated Kannada language learning for all schools. Singing the State anthem 'Nada Geethe' is also likely to be made compulsory in schools statewide. 'Sources in the Education Department said rules state that children should sing the Nada Geethe too, but these are being ignored by private schools and those affiliated to Central boards,' quoted The Hindu.

In a series of tweets, which have also been retweeted by the Karnataka Education Minister Tanveer Sait, it has been stated that schools which fail to implement teaching Kannada as a subject will face disaffiliation.

The government is yet to finalise on the pattern for the State anthem; there are five patterns and Department of Kannada and Culture, Karnataka State Government is yet to decide on the best one to ensure that the anthem is sung without mistakes and none is repeated.



