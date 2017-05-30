Karnataka CET Result 2017: Know How To Check Online Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results soon.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 results soon. The examination which was held for granting admission in professional educational institutions in the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2017-2018 had received huge response from aspirants. Students who had appeared for the exam should regularly monitor the official web portal of KEA.



The examination was held on 2-3 May at 54 centres across the State. Students had appeared for the exam in two session. Kannada language test was held on 4 May for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates.



How to check Karnataka CET 2017 result?

Go to the official web portal of the KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the K-CET 2017 result link

Enter the login details asked for

Submit the details

Get the result



Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted, every year, for the purpose of determining the eligibility / merit, for admission of Karnataka candidates and the ward/s of Jammu & Kashmiri migrants to the First year or First semester of full time courses for Government share of seats in Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Naturopathy & Yoga, Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Farm Science courses.



