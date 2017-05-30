Karnataka CET 2017: Results Declared, Check Now At Kea.kar.nic.in

The examination was held on 2-3 May at 54 centres across the State. Students had appeared for the exam in two session. Kannada language test was held on 4 May for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates.
Karnataka CET 2017 Results: How to check
The Karnataka CET results 2017 have been declared and the students now follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority, kea.kar.nic.in
Step Two: Click on Results Link :1 or Results Link :2
Step Three: Click on "CET Results announced on 30th May 2017 at 01:10 PM"
Step Four: Enter your registration number
Step Five: Then click enter
Step Six: See your results
Karnataka Examinations Authority have also released the final answer key of the CET 2017 examinations. The student may access the final answer key after following steps till two given above.
Click here for more Education News