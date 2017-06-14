Karnataka CET 2017: KEA Revises Option Entry Schedule; Process Starts Today

Important Points about KCET 2017 Option Entry by KEA
1. Eligible students would be able to enter their preferred options till June 22, till 6 pm.
2.KEA would publish the Mock Allotment result on June 23 after 4 pm.
3.After the publication of Mock Allotment result students would have the option to change their preferences from June 23 after 8 pm to June 24 till 6 pm.
4.The real allotment list will be published on June 25 after 4 pm.
5.Students who are satisfied with their allotment can confirm their choices, pay fee and download admission order from June 27 to June 30, 2017.
6.Last date to report to allotted college with admission order and other required documents is June 30.
The detailed information about the process for Option Entry and admission process is available on the KEA official website, which is http://kea.kar.nic.in.