Karnataka CET 2017, Edit Option In Online Application Started At Kea.kar.nic.in

New Delhi: Karnataka CET 2017 application process is over. Candidates who have registered for the same can now edit the entries made in the online application form. Candidates should note that the editing option is available for those who have already paid the fees. Editing option will be available to candidates till 31 March 2017 (up to 5.00 pm). In order to edit candidates have to use their user ID and generate the OTP number. OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Other details can be found below.
As per the official notification, "The candidates have to make a note of all the entries to be modified and changes to be carried out at once."
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had invited applications for admission to various professional courses for the year 2017-2018. The Board had extended the last date for submission of application till 8 March 2017 (the last date for submission of fees) was extended till 10 March 2017.
Candidates should now edit, as per their eligibility, at kea.kar.nic.in. After making the changes candidates should take a printout of the form.
