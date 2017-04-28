Kannur University Bcom, BBA First Semester Exam 2016 Result Declared; Check Now

New Delhi: Kannur University has declared the results of First Semester Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management (TTM) and Recreation and Tourism Management (RTM) of 2016 admissions, regular 2015 and earlier admissions. The result is declared for the examinations conducted on November 2016. The results are made available to check in the results link of the official website of Kannur University. Students can check the first semester results of First Semester BCom, BBA, TTM and RTM from Kannur University after entering their register numbers.
Kannur University had on April 20 declared the results of B.Sc, BCA - CCSS first semester (regular / improvement/ supplementary - 2009 admissions onwards) examination which was conducted on November 2016.
Kannur University website has said that the last date to apply for revaluation/scrutiny/photocopy (Online) is May 11.
Kannur University Bcom, BBA First Semester Results: How To Check
The students can follow these steps to check Kannur University Bcom, BBA First Semester Results:
Go to the official website of Kannur University, www.kannuruniversity.ac.in
Click 'Examinations' from the homepage
Click on 'Exam results' in the next page open
Click on 'First Semster BCom/ BBA/ TTM/ RTM (2016 Admn Regular/15 and Earlier Admns Examination Nov 2016) - Result' link open in the next page
Enter your register number then submit
See your results
