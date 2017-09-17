Kannur University Results For 2nd Semester BCom, BBA Regular, Supplementary May 2017 Declared @ Kannuruniversity.ac.in

The students who want to apply for revaluation/scrutiny/photocopy in online may do it till October 5, 2017.
Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management (TTM) and Recreation and Tourism Management (RTM) second semester results of regular and supplementary exams conducted on May have been declared yesterday.
Kannur University 2 Semester BCom, BBA Regular, Supplementary May 2017 Results: How to check
The students who are searching for Kannur University 2 Semester BCom, BBA Regular, Supplementary May 2017 results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to Kannur University website, http://www.kannuruniversity.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on Examination tab given on the left side of the homepage
Step Three: Click on exam results from next page
Step Four: Click on "BCom/BBA/TTM/RTM Regular/Imp./Sup.(2016,2015 & 2014 Admns) & Bcom 2013 Admn onwards Examination May 2017" from next page
Step Five: Enter your registration number and click submit
Step Six: Check your results
