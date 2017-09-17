Kannur University Results For 2nd Semester BCom, BBA Regular, Supplementary May 2017 Declared @ Kannuruniversity.ac.in Kannur University has declared the second semester May 2017 exams results of BCom, BBA, TTM and RTM on the official website of the varsity.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kannur University 2 Semester BCom, BBA May 2017 Results Declared @ Kannuruniversity.ac.in New Delhi: Kannur University has declared the second semester May 2017 exams results of BCom, BBA, TTM and RTM on the official website of the varsity. The results can be accessed from the official website, www.kannuruniversity.ac.in. In its latest results, the examination section of Kannur University has declared the results of BCom, BBA, TTM, RTM (CBCSS) Regular Examination (2016 admission), Supplementary, Improvement examination of 2015,2014 admissions and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom CCSS) Supplementary Examination of 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 admissions.



The students who want to apply for revaluation/scrutiny/photocopy in online may do it till October 5, 2017.



Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management (TTM) and Recreation and Tourism Management (RTM) second semester results of regular and supplementary exams conducted on May have been declared yesterday.

Kannur University 2 Semester BCom, BBA Regular, Supplementary May 2017 Results: How to check



The students who are searching for Kannur University 2 Semester BCom, BBA Regular, Supplementary May 2017 results may follow these steps:

Kannur University 2 Semester BCom, BBA Regular, Supplementary May 2017 Results Declared @ Kannuruniversity.ac.in



Step One: Go to Kannur University website, http://www.kannuruniversity.ac.in.



Step Two: Click on Examination tab given on the left side of the homepage



Step Three: Click on exam results from next page



Step Four: Click on "BCom/BBA/TTM/RTM Regular/Imp./Sup.(2016,2015 & 2014 Admns) & Bcom 2013 Admn onwards Examination May 2017" from next page



Step Five: Enter your registration number and click submit



Step Six: Check your results



