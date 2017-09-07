Kalyani University Confers Honorary D.Litt. To Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Ustad Rashid Khan, Poet Joy Goswami Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and Sahitya Academy award winning poet Joy Goswami were conferred honorary D Lit degree by the University of Kalyani here today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kalyani University Awards Honorary D.Litt. To Jhulan Goswami Kalyani: Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and Sahitya Academy award winning poet Joy Goswami were conferred honorary D Lit degree by the University of Kalyani here today. The university also conferred honorary D Sc degree to IIT Kanpur director Dr Indranil Manna and Prof Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, former VC, Tezpur University.



University Chancellor and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi handed over the degrees (Honoris Causa), mementos and swals to them at the 28th convocation of the institute Goswami said getting a degree from a university was a dream come true for her.



Altogether 93,672 degrees and certificates were given to students for the years 2015 and 2016 at the convocation.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and Sahitya Academy award winning poet Joy Goswami were conferred honorary D Lit degree by the University of Kalyani here today. The university also conferred honorary D Sc degree to IIT Kanpur director Dr Indranil Manna and Prof Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, former VC, Tezpur University.University Chancellor and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi handed over the degrees (Honoris Causa), mementos and swals to them at the 28th convocation of the institute Goswami said getting a degree from a university was a dream come true for her.Altogether 93,672 degrees and certificates were given to students for the years 2015 and 2016 at the convocation.Click here for more Education News