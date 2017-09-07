Kalyani University Confers Honorary D.Litt. To Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Ustad Rashid Khan, Poet Joy Goswami

Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and Sahitya Academy award winning poet Joy Goswami were conferred honorary D Lit degree by the University of Kalyani here today.

Education | | Updated: September 07, 2017 17:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kalyani University Confers Honorary D.Litt. To Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Ustad Rashid Khan, Poet Joy Goswami

Kalyani University Awards Honorary D.Litt. To Jhulan Goswami

Kalyani:  Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and Sahitya Academy award winning poet Joy Goswami were conferred honorary D Lit degree by the University of Kalyani here today. The university also conferred honorary D Sc degree to IIT Kanpur director Dr Indranil Manna and Prof Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, former VC, Tezpur University.

University Chancellor and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi handed over the degrees (Honoris Causa), mementos and swals to them at the 28th convocation of the institute Goswami said getting a degree from a university was a dream come true for her.

Altogether 93,672 degrees and certificates were given to students for the years 2015 and 2016 at the convocation.

Click here for more Education News

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ"PM Modi Can Follow Me On Twitter": Blog By Ravish Kumar
Kalyani University ConvocationJhulan Goswami DLittUstad Rashid KhanPoet Joy Goswami

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshaho

................................ Advertisement ................................