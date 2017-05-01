'Kalam Library' Inaugurated At Two Places In Mumbai

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao today inaugurated "Kalam Library" at two places, where reading materials will be available mainly for the underprivileged children and youths residing in slums. Kalam Library was inaugurated at Chembur in the suburbs and Colaba in South Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, according to a senior associate of the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Centre, an NGO which is managing these facilities. The NGO works to spread the mission and vision of the former President.



"These two libraries have been set up with the association of Wockhardt Foundation and I Love Mumbai (both NGOs) in Colaba and Chembur for the underprivileged children and youth living in slums," said a senior programme manager of the Abdul Kalam Centre.



Besides Governor, Shaina NC from I Love Mumbai and Samina Khorakiwala from Wockhardt Foundation, among others, were present on the occasion.



The governor also launched the Dreamathon Campaign in the city by welcoming the 'Missile of Dreams' van to Maharashtra.



Highlighting the objective of the campaign, the senior programmer said the 'Missile of Dreams' will travel all over India, taking entries from one million youth on what is their dream for a better India and how do they see themselves fulfilling it.



Srijan Pal Singh, CEO of the Abdul Kalam Centre said, "I am very happy to see our Dreamathon Campaign touching so many lives across the country. Through both these initiatives (the library and the campaign), we wish to provide opportunities to young Mumbaikars to make global connections, build bridges between communities through the world of books along with value-based recreational and educational activities."



