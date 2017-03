Kakatiya University LLB 5 YDC 1st Semester November 2016 Exam Results Out

The first semester results of 5th, 2nd and 4th years of Kakatiya University LLB 5 year degree course has been released today. The students who are looking for the results of above said exams can go to the agency website and check their results. The results have been published of the November 2016 exams.Follow these steps to check your LLB five year degree course results published in manabadi website:Got to http://www.manabadi.co.in/ websiteClick on the results given in the left side of the homepageEnter your hall ticket number in the next page openSee your resultsFollowing results of Kakatiya University have been given in the website:LLB (5YDC) 5th Year 1st Sem Nov 2016 Exam ResultsLLB (5YDC) 2nd Year 1st Sem Nov 2016 Exam ResultsLLB (5YDC) 4th Year 1st Sem Nov 2016 Exam ResultsKakatiya University Warangal is a sought after university in Telangana.Click here for more Education News