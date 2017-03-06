Collapse
Kakatiya University LLB 5 YDC 1st Semester November 2016 Exam Results Out

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 06, 2017 19:53 IST
New Delhi:  The first semester results of 5th, 2nd and 4th years of Kakatiya University LLB 5 year degree course has been released today. The students who are looking for the results of above said exams can go to the agency website and check their results. The results have been published of the November 2016 exams.

Kakatiya University LLB (5YDC) 1st Semester November 2016 Exam Results: How To Check

Follow these steps to check your LLB five year degree course results published in manabadi website:

Got to http://www.manabadi.co.in/ website
Click on the results given in the left side of the homepage
Enter your hall ticket number in the next page open
See your results

Following results of Kakatiya University have been given in the website:

LLB (5YDC) 5th Year 1st Sem Nov 2016 Exam Results 
LLB (5YDC) 2nd Year 1st Sem Nov 2016 Exam Results 
LLB (5YDC) 4th Year 1st Sem Nov 2016 Exam Results

Kakatiya University Warangal is a sought after university in Telangana.

