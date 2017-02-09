Budget
Kakatiya University KU Pharma D II Year November 2016 Exam Result Out; Check The Details Here

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 09, 2017 17:01 IST
New Delhi:  Kakatiya University (KU) has published the results of Pharma D II Year exam which was held on November 2016. The candidates can login to the official exam website of Kakatiya University and check for their results. 

Kakatiya University KU Pharma D II Year November 2016 Result: How to check

Step One: Go to the official website of Kakatiya University
Step Two: Click on the examinations tab in the homepage
Step Three: Click on "PHARM. D II YEAR ANNUAL EXAMIANTION RESULTS HELD IN THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2016" under the PG results 
Step Four:  Enter Hall Ticket Number and Security Code    in the given space and submit
Step Five: Results will be shown there
 

Kakatiya UniversityKakatiya University Pharma ResultsKU Pharma Results

