Kakatiya University KU Pharma D II Year November 2016 Exam Result Out; Check The Details Here

Kakatiya University (KU) has published the results of Pharma D II Year exam which was held on November 2016. The candidates can login to the official exam website of Kakatiya University and check for their results.Step One: Go to the official website of Kakatiya UniversityStep Two: Click on the examinations tab in the homepageStep Three: Click on "PHARM. D II YEAR ANNUAL EXAMIANTION RESULTS HELD IN THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2016" under the PG resultsStep Four: Enter Hall Ticket Number and Security Code in the given space and submitStep Five: Results will be shown there