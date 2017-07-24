Kakatiya University BA, B.Com., B.Sc., BBM Third Year (Instant) Result For July 2017 Exam Declared Kakatiya University has been releasing the result for examination held in the months of March, April and July. The latest in the series of results announced by the university are B.Sc. (M), B.Sc. (B), B.Com., BBM, and BA third year (instant) result.

Kakatiya University has been releasing the result for examination held in the months of March, April and July. The latest in the series of results announced by the university are B.Sc. (M), B.Sc. (B), B.Com., BBM, and BA third year (instant) result. The exams for these courses were conducted in July 2017. The result is available on the official website and a student can check the same using their examination hall ticket number.



How to check examination result



Step one: Go to the University’s official website for examination: kuexams.org

Step two: Click on the UG Result tab.

Step three: In the new window, click on the respective course result link.

Step four: Enter your examination hall ticket number and security code correctly.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result.



You can also take a printout of your result. However, the online mark sheet is only provisional in nature and you will have to collect the original mark sheet from the University Examination Branch. In certain cases the online result can be used after attestation from the proper authority but students are advised to collect original mark sheet as soon as it is available with the university.



