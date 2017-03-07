Kakatiya University 2016 UG 1st 2nd, 3rd Year Supply Exam Results Out: Check Now

New Delhi: 1st year, 2nd year and 3rd year Undergraduate (Degree) supplementary results of Kakatiya University has been released today. The students who are looking for the results of above said exams can go to the agency website and check their results. The results have been published of the October 2016 exams.
Kakatiya University 2016 UG 1st 2nd, 3rd Year Supply Exam Results Out: How To Check
Follow these steps to check your Kakatiya University 2016 UG 1st 2nd, 3rd Year Supply Exam Results published in manabadi website:
Got to http://www.manabadi.co.in/ website
Click on the results given in the left side of the homepage
Enter your hall ticket number in the next page open
See your results
Kakatiya University Warangal is a sought after university in Telangana. The university has yesterday released the results of LLB Courses.
