JoSAA 2017 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check @ Josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has declared second allotment results @ josaa.nic.in for the admission into Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.

Education | Edited by | Updated: July 04, 2017 18:49 IST
New Delhi:  Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has declared second allotment results for the admission into Indian Institutes of Technology across the country. First round of allotment results were declared one week ago. Acceptance or withdrawal of seat by reporting at    a reporting centre for second round will be done on July 5 and July 6. JoSAA will declare the third round allotment results on July 7.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has been set up by Human Resources Development Ministry (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 97 institutes for the academic year 2017-18.

The institutes which are taking part it JoSAA include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

JoSAA 2017 is open for those candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced 2017.

Candidates who will be reporting at NIT Sikkim should note that for BTech admission another venue has been arranged by the authority at Siliguri, West Bengal. Hence candidates can choose either of the locations to report.
 

JoSAA 2017 second seat allotment result: How to check


Students may access JoSAA 2017 second seat allotment result which has been declared with these steps:
josaa 2017 2nd round seat allotment

JoSAA 2017 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check @ Josaa.nic.in


Step One: Go to the official website of JoSAA
Step Two: Click on Second round allotment results link
Step Three: Enter JEE Main 2017 roll number, password and security pin given there
Step Four: Submit and see your status

