JNUTA: There Is No Law And Order Situation In JNU

New Delhi: Responding to the FIR lodged against the protesting students and administration press releases on the ongoing protests in the campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers association has said that, there is no law and order situation in JNU and classes are taking place as usual. There are however serious differences that the teaching and student communities have with the administration over the admission policy to be adopted for 2017-18, the legality of the UGC Regulations 2016, and the issue of intake, added a press release from the Teachers Association.
An appeal from the university administration yesterday said that the students who have been blockading and occupying the administrative building since February 9 last are accountable for the huge financial loss to the university and adverse impact of it on multiple stakeholders in the JNU community.
The release also said that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association is deeply distressed at the continuing impasse in the University. Pursuant to its appeal on 13 February to the Vice-Chancellor to initiate a dialogue with the students, JNUTA has through the last week requested a meeting with him to discuss the situation on campus, but has not even received the courtesy of a reply.
JNUTA has also said that, the association has also spoken daily to the students worried about their future and that of the university about the concerns that the teachers, staff, and officers have at restoring the smooth functioning of the University administration building.
Regarding the protests, UGC notification, and the seat cut allegations, JNUTA said that, these can and should be addressed by discussion in a reconvened 142nd Academic Council meeting. But, the released added that, not only has the Vice Chancellor refused to enter into a dialogue with teachers or students, the university community has learnt on the 17th that an FIR has been filed against a large body of students and this has been followed by a provocative press release on the 18th, whose tenor is profoundly unbecoming of an official University communication.
Such aggression when it is the administration's unilateral decisions bypassing all statutory bodies that have caused panic, is not acceptable, said the statement undersigned by Teachers Association president Prof. Ayesha Kidwai and Pradeep Shinde, Secretary, JNUTA.
JNUTA had last week called for a united march of teachers, students, karmacharis, officers and alumni on today to parliament 'in defence of JNU's socially-just admission policy'.
