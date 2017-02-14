JNU's New Admission Policy: JNUTA, Students To March Today

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) has called for a united march of teachers, students, karmacharis, officers and alumni on today to parliament 'in defence of JNU's socially-just admission policy'. JNU is facing protests in the forms of hunger strikes and sit ins for some time after the university administration decided to go ahead with new admission policy in M.Phil and Ph.D admissions. Last week, the JNUTA and students conducted a united march in the university. Meanwhile, the university administration published a release saying 'Clarification from UGC reg. MPhil/PhD procedure' which caused further controversy in the campus.
JNUTA in its General Body Meeting demanded to ensure that the intake figures already approved by the academic council for each centre/school/special centre and incorporated in the draft prospectus circulated to centres are retained for the 2017-18 admissions in the campus. It also asked to not to make any changes in admission policy without the approval of the Academic Council and the Teachers association demanded to reconvene the Academic Council to reconsider all agenda items pertaining to the admission policy.
Following the 'clarification' mail the teachers received from the Director of Admission, JNUTA sought an appointment with Union Grants Commission Chairman Prof. Ved Prakash 'to understand what exactly the UGC clarified' regarding the admission policy and intake in departments.
Reacting to the latest developments, Bhagat Singh Ambedkar Students Organisation leader and student activist Umar Khalid accused JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar for planning "to convert JNU into a gurukul for only the rich and privileged".
'A drastic seat cut for research in JNU, which also entails complete closing down of admissions in many departments for coming years, will deprive many aspiring students, especially from marginalized backgrounds, the chance to study in this beautiful university,' he added.
