JNU VC Credits BJP Assembly Election Victory To Development, Trolled On

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 12, 2017 18:05 IST
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar was at the centre of trolls on social media yesterday over his tweet crediting Bhartiya Janta Party's victory in Uttar Pradesh to "development" and "inclusivity". Jagasesh Kumar is often accused of being a tool of RSS and BJP in the campus by the students and teachers in every protests since he took the charge as JNU VC last year. Mr. Kumar also sent his tweet to some journalists drawing sharp reactions.

Kumar was associated with Vijnana Bhaarti, an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh wing involved with Swadeshi Science Movement, before he took over as JNU VC.
 
"People of India have once again demonstrated overwhelmingly that we stand for development and inclusivity," said the VC in reference to UP Assembly election results.

The twiterrati soon started reacting to his tweet terming it to be "unbecoming" of a person holding a post as a Vice Chancellor in a central university.
 "U said , I'm not Sanghi or BJP member, u hv forgotten that ur VC of a University not BJP candidate," tweeted Sunny Dhiman, in response to his tweet. Mr. Dhiman is also a research scholar in JNU.

Another twitter user said, "And a Vice Chancellor to a central university chimes in!"

"JNU VC cannot control his joy on BJP victory," said a tweet.
 
V Lenin Kumar, student activist and former president of JNU Students Union (JNUSU) said, "JNU VC Tweets for BJP victory.... sir ji Abh Chaliye mandir banayengey".

"It is highly unbecoming of person holding the top post in a Central University to reveal his affiliation in this manner," another tweet said.

JNU Teachers Association president reacted to the post with this in her Facebook post:

Meanwhile some posted in support of Mr. Kumar.
 
(With Inputs from PTI)

