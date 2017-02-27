JNU UGC Gazette Notification and Admission Row: Administration Says Ready To Meet Students

New Delhi: After the students ended the protests and blockade at the Administration block of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a notification published by Dean of Students has said that the JNU administration including the Vice-Chancellor is willing to meet student representatives to discuss with them issues related to UGC 2016 Gazette Notification and JNU admission policy. JNU administration building has started functioning from today after a long gap of nearly three weeks.



"All the student groups are required to submit to the undersigned one or two names (with their email address and contact number) as their representatives for the meeting. The date, time and venue of the meeting will be informed shortly", said the statement.



"The administration would continue to adopt all peaceful methods of dialogue and discussion and also all available legal means to deal with such situations", said an earlier statement from the university.



JNU admission process for the next academic session is delayed and the matter is being heard in Delhi High Court after a group of five students approached the court arguing that the UGC Notification threatens to put their future in jeopardy, as they would not be able to find a supervisor due to the clauses prescribed in the UGC Gazette Notification, especially the ones that put a cap on the number of research scholars that each faculty member can accept.



The court then asked the university to give its response on the UGC notification dated 5 th may 2016 and listed the matter to March 2.







Meanwhile the JNU students organized a public meeting in solidarity of Delhi University students in the administration block today.



