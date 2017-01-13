JNU Teachers To Organise Protest Lectures From January 18, To Release Book Of Last Year's Nationalism Lectures

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) has decided to hold lectures against the recent show-cause notices issued to faculty members for addressing protest gatherings by students. Public Lectures will be conducted on 'Democratizing Social Justice' from 18th January to 25th January at the Administrative Block in JNU 'to give a clear message that teachers of JNU would not be cowed down by threats and intimidation', said the release from JNUTA.



The release accused JNU Administration of continuing with the policy of intimidation through letters to teachers for speaking in public to the students in their own space. It said that what the administration is showing total disregard to democratic practices and the moves by administration are aimed at discouraging their colleagues from speaking against the covert and overt attempts to alter the progressive admission policy of JNU.



JNUTA will also release the book 'What the Nation Really Needs to Know: The JNU Nationalism Lectures' which is the collection of lectures edited by Janaki Nair, Rohit Azad, Mohinder Singh and Mallarika Sinha Roy on behalf of JNUTA.



These lectures were delivered by renowned academicians like Romila Thapar, Harbans Mukhia, Prabhat Patnaik, Jayati Ghosh, Satish Deshpande and Badri Narayan in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association' teach-in for a month between 17 February and 17 March 2016, which happened as an aftermath to the responses of JNU administration and government after February 9 event in the campus. JNU students leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Anirban Bhattacharya and Umar Khalid were arrested for sedition for raising 'anti-national' slogans during an event and they were later released.



