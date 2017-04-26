JNU Teachers Move Court Against Vice Chancellor

New Delhi: Five senior Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers filed a writ petition today against JNU at Delhi High Court challenging 'perversion of the JNU Act' in 'the composition of Selection Committees for faculty appointments' by the Vice Chancellor of the university. Senior teachers of the university, Professor Bishnupriya Dutt, Professor Jayati Ghosh, Professor Ravi Srivastava, Professor G Arunima, and Professor Ranjani Mazumdar approached Delhi High Court regarding this.
A statement from Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) said that, VC has the power only to nominate experts to the Selection Committees from the database of the panel of names already approved by the relevant statutory bodies of the University. He does not have the power to make additions (or deletions) to that database, or to invite persons from outside it.
"This statute was laid down in 2012, with the approval of the President of India in his capacity as Visitor, pursuant to the UGC Regulations 2010 regarding Selection Committees, and has been the basis on which scores of appointments have been made in the University", added the statement.
'In egregious violations of all norms', the JNUTA said, the minutes of the 141st and 142nd meetings of the Academic Council (AC) were falsified to indicate that the AC had authorised the Vice-Chancellor "to finalise" the panel of experts submitted by various Centres and ratified by the AC.
'In the 166th Executive Council meeting, this decision was approved, despite members' fierce objections that no such decision had been taken by the AC, with the power now additionally being sourced to an EC Resolution of 1997', JNUTA said.
The court agreed to hear the petition on July.
On April 25, the Delhi High Court stayed an order passed by its single judge bench which had upheld the Jawaharlal Nehru University's admission policy for MPhil and PhD courses.
