JNU Students' Union, BJP Youth Wing ABVP Protest Against Admission Policy

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP protested against the contentious seat cut issue, outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University convention centre where the 143rd academic council meeting took place."We want the administration to give up on seat cuts which will affect a large number of students," Saurabh Sharma, an ABVP leader said. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Mohit Kumar Pandey had on Monday called for a protest against "undemocratic" way in which the Vice-Chancellor was making decisions."VC claims to have emergency powers and is trying to push anti-student, undemocratic agenda," Mr Pandey alleged.However, ABVP blamed JNUSU and JNUTA (Teachers Association) for filing a court case, which they claimed thwarted their plans to make the Vice-Chancellor withdraw seat cuts."After we held a hunger strike in February this year, the VC accepted our demands to not implement seat cuts, but after the court case the VC upheld the seat cuts," Mr Sharma said. Ensuring deprivation points was another demand that was synchronous to both the camps.ABVP pitched for a high-level committee to enquire into Muthukrishnan's death and suspension of four professors who "abetted" the suicide, Sanskrit center to be converted into a school and installation of CCTV cameras within a month.Among other issues, JNUSU demanded for upholding of the stay order issued by the Delhi High Court on implementation of seat cut till July 27.