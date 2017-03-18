JNU Students Agitation: HC Says 'There Is Something Wrong Somewhere'

New Delhi: Delhi High Court has said, 'there is something wrong somewhere' in response to the students protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The HC told the varsity today while allowing the students to agitate near the administrative block. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has made the observation after the JNU said that in the past nine months there have been 92 protests in the campus and these were disrupting the functioning of the varsity. While directing the students that varsity functioning should go on, the court allowed them to protest in the front garden and pavement of the administrative block. The HC has further directed that the exit and entry routes to the building should not be blocked and the decibel levels must be kept low.



To this extent, the court modified its earlier order of 9 March 2017 restraining the students from protesting within 100 metres of the block. It did not accept the JNU's request for continuing with the earlier order, saying, "What would be the purpose of the protest if it was not visible and was held at some remote corner."



The Court said that it looked to protect bonafide students of JNU and emphasised that no outside organisation or association be allowed to dictate how the varsity or its students should function.



During the hearing, the court asked whether the JNU has ever introspected as to why so many protests, almost 10 every month, were being held there only and not in any other university. HC has asked JNU to evolve a mechanism to differentiate between genuine and frivolous grievances of the students. Further the varsity has been told to resolve these by way of dialogue.

As mentioned in PTI, Delhi HC has said, "Why so many protests are happening there only and not in other universities? There is something wrong somewhere. We have to look at the root cause. All the reasons for the protests may not be frivolous,".



(With Inputs from PTI)

