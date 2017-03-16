JNU Protests On UGC Notification: Regulations Are Mandatory And Applicable To All Universities, Says Centre

EMAIL PRINT JNU Protests On UGC Notification: Regulations Are Mandatory, Says Centre New Delhi: Human Resources Development Ministry today said that the regulations set by University Grants Commission are mandatory in nature and are applicable to all Universities. This response came in regard to the agitation of the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi on a UGC notification which JNU adopted during its 142 nd AC meeting on December 26 and the university was witnessing protests from then, including a blockade of administration building in the campus. This information was given by the Minister of State, HRD, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.



According to the the May 5, 2016, notification, a professor cannot supervise more than three M.Phil and eight Ph.D scholars at any one time.



According to the minister, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has intimated his ministry that no protest petition has been received by it from Student Union of any university.



However, UGC has intimated the ministry that there was a report of agitation of the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi on certain provisions of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for the award of M.Phil / Ph.D. Degree) Regulation, 2016.



"In order to maintain the quality of Research and to avoid sub-standard research degrees, UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for the award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2016 have been notified", the minister said.



"The UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for the award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2016, inter-alia, lays down detailed eligibility criteria for admission into M.Phil/Ph.D programme, duration of such programme, procedure of admission, allocation of research supervisor, course work requirement, setting up of Research Advisory Committee etc. to provide a facilitative environment for carrying out quality academic research in Higher Education", said the minister in his statement in Rajya Sabha.



Delhi High Court today dismissed the plea challenging the admission policy of Jawaharlal Nehru University in MPhil and PhD courses which was filed by five University students.