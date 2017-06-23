JNU Bids To Make Viva Less Discriminatory

To make the interviews for admission more transparent, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday took a decision to include at least one teacher from marginalised section to be a part of viva-voce (interview) committees. The decision was taken by the Standing Committee on Admission which sought to address "the longstanding demand of the student community to develop a fair and transparent system of viva-voce, as part of the entrance test", said a varsity statement."(The) faculty observer from the marginalised section of the university's community in the viva-voce committees... would be empowered to report to university authorities any incident of discrimination against a candidate," it said.The committee was set up by the Vice Chancellor to make the oral test transparent and discrimination-free for admission into M.Phil and Ph.D. admissions.A student leader, however, called the gesture disingenuous and devoid of any substance."Not heeding the demands of the students completely, they (administration) made the entrance only a qualifying exam and accorded the interview 100 per cent weightage. We have been against increasing the share of viva from beginning. The latest step in the name of students is nothing but an eyewash," JNU Students Union General Secretary Satarupa Chakraborty told IANS.According to a committee formed earlier, the viva's share was to be reduced to 20 per cent from an earlier 30 percent, with remaining weightage resting with the entrance exam, she said.This system was done away with earlier this year when adopting the 2016 University Grants Commission guidelines, the varsity accorded 100 per cent weightage to viva preceded by an entrance exam.