JNU Admission 2018: JNU CEEB Online Application Process Starts, Apply Before October 13 @ Jnu.ac.in

JNU has started the online application process for the Combined Entrance Examination for the admission to Biotechnology Programmes (CEEB ) 2018-19 on the official website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: September 18, 2017 15:20 IST
New Delhi:  Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi has started the online application process for the Combined Entrance Examination for the admission to Biotechnology Programmes (CEEB ) 2018-19 on the official website of the varsity. The online application process has started on September 15 and the application window will be closed on October 13, 2017. The Entrance examination for JNU CEEB will be held on December 30 this year.

JNU CEEB is conducted for admissions to MSc Agri Biotechnology, M.Sc. Biotechnology (General Biotecnology, Industrial, Environmental, Marine, Medical Biotechnology, Neuroscience, Molecular & Human Genetics and Bioresource's Biotechnology) and M.Tech. Biotechnology courses in the university,

The JNU CEEB entrance examination for all these courses will be held on December 30, 2017 at centres all over the country, said JNU admission prospectus.
 

JNU Admission 2018: CEEB Eligibility Details

For M.Sc. (Agri.) Biotechnology, candidates should have Bachelor's degree under 10+2+3/4/5 pattern of education with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade point average from any recognized university in the concerned subjects.

For M.Sc. Biotechnology, candidates should have Bachelor's degree under 10+2+3 pattern of education in Physical, Biological, Agricultural, Veterinary and Fishery Sciences, Pharmacy, Engineering/Technology, 4-years B.Sc. (Physician Assistant Course); OR Medicine (MBBS) OR B.D.S. with at least 55% marks.

For M.Tech Biotechnology programme, a candidate should secure Minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA (under grading system) from any recognized university.

JNU CEEB 2018: Previous Question Papers

For the reference of intending candidates, a set of question papers pertaining to the last three years are available on JNU website www.jnu.ac.in.

JNU CEEB 2018: Important Dates

Start of Application process: From 10.00 A.M. on 15th September, 2017
Closing of Application Process: till 11.59 p.m. 13th October, 2017
Date and time of Entrance Examination: December 30, 2017 (2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.)
Results of Entrance Examination:
i. Merit list of candidates to exercise their option for Universities: 1st/2nd week of February, 2018
ii. Final result of allotted Universities: 1st/2nd week of March, 2018

JNU CEEB 2018: Admit card

The candidates may download their Admit Card from the University's website: www.jnu.ac.in around 10th December, 2017 and take the Admit Card to the Examination Centre with a copy of latest passport size photograph.

JNU has started the the online application process for all the programmes on September 15.

Click here for more Education News
 

