JNU Admission 2017: Science Entrance Exam Results For Viva-voce Declared @ Jnu.ac.in

JNU Entrance Examination Results 2017-18 for Viva-voce examination in science courses has been declared on the official website of the varsity.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 23, 2017 15:12 IST
New Delhi:  JNU Entrance Examination Results 2017-18 for Viva-voce examination has been declared on the official website of the varsity. According to a notification posted on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), candidates selected for viva-voce exam for M.Phil. PHD in School of Life Sciences, the viva-voce will be conducted during 3rd to 8th July, 2017. The results can be accessed from JNU official website, jnu.ac.in.

For now, the university has declared the results of these programmes:
 
jnu result

JNU Science courses PG Results declared


Computaional Biology & Bioinformatics 
Life Sciences(ONEP) 
Computaional Biology & Bioinforrnatics(CBBH) 
Life Sciences(TWOJ) 
Life Sciences(THRP) 
Life Sciences(FORP) 
Ph.D. (through JRF) in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Computational & Integrative Sciences(CISM) 
Life Sciences(THRJ) 
Sanskrit Computational Linguistics (SCLC) 
Life Sciences(TWOP) 
Biotechnology(SBTJ) 
Biotechnology(SBTH) 
Pali(PALC) 
M.Sc programme in Molecular Medicine(CMMM) 
Life Sciences(ONEJ) 
Life Sciences(FORJ) 

The specific details about the viva voce will be conveyed shortly through an email. Please click the link www.jnu.ac.in/sls for getting further information for viva-voce.

