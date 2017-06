JNU Admission 2017: Science Entrance Exam Results For Viva-voce Declared @ Jnu.ac.in

JNU Science courses PG Results declared

JNU Entrance Examination Results 2017-18 for Viva-voce examination has been declared on the official website of the varsity. According to a notification posted on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), candidates selected for viva-voce exam for M.Phil. PHD in School of Life Sciences, the viva-voce will be conducted during 3rd to 8th July, 2017. The results can be accessed from JNU official website, jnu.ac.in.For now, the university has declared the results of these programmes:Computaional Biology & BioinformaticsLife Sciences(ONEP)Computaional Biology & Bioinforrnatics(CBBH)Life Sciences(TWOJ)Life Sciences(THRP)Life Sciences(FORP)Ph.D. (through JRF) in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Computational & Integrative Sciences(CISM)Life Sciences(THRJ)Sanskrit Computational Linguistics (SCLC)Life Sciences(TWOP)Biotechnology(SBTJ)Biotechnology(SBTH)Pali(PALC)M.Sc programme in Molecular Medicine(CMMM)Life Sciences(ONEJ)Life Sciences(FORJ)The specific details about the viva voce will be conveyed shortly through an email. Please click the link www.jnu.ac.in/sls for getting further information for viva-voce.Click here for more Education News