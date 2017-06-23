JNU Admission 2017: Science Entrance Exam Results For Viva-voce Declared @ Jnu.ac.in

For now, the university has declared the results of these programmes:
Computaional Biology & Bioinformatics
Life Sciences(ONEP)
Computaional Biology & Bioinforrnatics(CBBH)
Life Sciences(TWOJ)
Life Sciences(THRP)
Life Sciences(FORP)
Ph.D. (through JRF) in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Computational & Integrative Sciences(CISM)
Life Sciences(THRJ)
Sanskrit Computational Linguistics (SCLC)
Life Sciences(TWOP)
Biotechnology(SBTJ)
Biotechnology(SBTH)
Pali(PALC)
M.Sc programme in Molecular Medicine(CMMM)
Life Sciences(ONEJ)
Life Sciences(FORJ)
The specific details about the viva voce will be conveyed shortly through an email. Please click the link www.jnu.ac.in/sls for getting further information for viva-voce.
