JNU Admission 2017 Begins, Last Date Of Registration Is 5 April

Share EMAIL PRINT JNU Admission 2017 Begins New Delhi: Admission has finally begun for various courses at Jawaharlal Nehru University. JNU admissions and CEEB 2017-2018 are now live till 5 April 2017 (5.00 pm). Interested applicants can now go through the prospectus and other details of the admission at the official portal of JNU at jnu.ac.in. JNU admission 2017 has begun for 14 schools and their programme of study. While the registration of selected candidates will begin from the second/ third week of July 2017, the deadline for the same is 14 August 2017.



JNU admission 2017 was delayed over MPhil-PhD admission row. Students and the administration were



The admission has begun after



JNU admission 2017 will be done for various programmes of study available at 14 different schools, mentioned below: School of International Studies (SIS)

School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SL)

School of Life Sciences (SLS)

School of Social Sciences (SSS)

School of Environmental Sciences (SES)

School of Computer & Systems Sciences (SC&SS)

School of Physical Sciences (SPS)

School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SC&IS)

School of Arts & Aesthetics (SAA)

School of Biotechnology (SBT)

Centre for Sanskrit Studies (CSS)

Centre for Molecular Medicine (CMM)

Centre for the Study of Law & Governance (CLG)

Centre for Nano Sciences (CNS)

Complete date sheet of JNU admission 2017 process can be found below:

Last date for online application process: 5 April 2017 (5.00 pm)

Date of Entrance Exam: 16, 17, 18 and 19 May 2017



The official notification released by JNU has mentioned that, "The University will not issue any paper intimation to the candidates. Candidates are advised to regularly check JNU website for updates."



Click here for more



Admission has finally begun for various courses at Jawaharlal Nehru University. JNU admissions and CEEB 2017-2018 are now live till 5 April 2017 (5.00 pm). Interested applicants can now go through the prospectus and other details of the admission at the official portal of JNU at jnu.ac.in. JNU admission 2017 has begun for 14 schools and their programme of study. While the registration of selected candidates will begin from the second/ third week of July 2017, the deadline for the same is 14 August 2017.JNU admission 2017 was delayed over. Students and the administration were fighting a case on the application of a UGC notification in the central university.The admission has begun after Delhi High Court dismissed the plea challenging the admission policy for MPhil and PhD courses under new UGC guidelines.JNU admission 2017 will be done for various programmes of study available at 14 different schools, mentioned below:Complete date sheet of JNU admission 2017 process can be found below:Last date for online application process: 5 April 2017 (5.00 pm)Date of Entrance Exam: 16, 17, 18 and 19 May 2017The official notification released by JNU has mentioned that, "The University will not issue any paper intimation to the candidates. Candidates are advised to regularly check JNU website for updates."Click here for more Education News