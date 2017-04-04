JNU Admission 2017-2018: Online Registration Process Ends Tomorrow

New Delhi: The online admission registration process for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will end tomorrow. JNU admission process 2017 finally began for various courses on March 21 after various legal hassles caused a delay in the prospectus issuing process. JNU admissions and CEEB 2017-2018 are right now live till 5 April 2017 (5.00 pm). Interested applicants can now go through the prospectus and other details of the admission at the official portal of JNU at jnu.ac.in.
JNU admission 2017 has begun for 14 schools and their programme of study. While the registration of selected candidates to various courses will begin from the second/ third week of July 2017, the deadline for the closure of the admission procedure for this academic session is 14 August 2017.
Once the prospectus was released, the students and teachers association accused the administration on the seat cuts based on a University Grants Commission Gazette.
The admission process had begun after Delhi High Court dismissed the plea challenging the admission policy for MPhil and PhD courses under new UGC guidelines.
JNU admission 2017 will be done for various programmes of study available at 14 different schools, mentioned below:
School of International Studies (SIS)
School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SL)
School of Life Sciences (SLS)
School of Social Sciences (SSS)
School of Environmental Sciences (SES)
School of Computer & Systems Sciences (SC&SS)
School of Physical Sciences (SPS)
School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SC&IS)
School of Arts & Aesthetics (SAA)
School of Biotechnology (SBT)
Centre for Sanskrit Studies (CSS)
Centre for Molecular Medicine (CMM)
Centre for the Study of Law & Governance (CLG)
Centre for Nano Sciences (CNS)
The students can visit the official website of JNU for registering themselves to attend the entrance examinations for various under-graduate, post-graduate and research level courses.
