JNU Administration Accuses JNUTA, JNUSU Of Disrupting Academic Council Meeting

A day after a section of JNU teachers and students alleged that they were 'heckled' at the varsity's academic council meeting here, the university administration today accused JNUSU and JNUTA of disrupting the proceedings of the meeting and "unlawfully" taking pictures and videos. JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar in a release said despite requests from the chair, student representatives started taking pictures and video clips, and a few teachers backed by JNUTA president tried to disrupt the meeting. "More unlawful and unfortunate thing is the misuse of such recording by the JNUSU president who posted selected clips on the social media even when the meeting was going on. A few teachers kept shouting to prevent the chairperson from allowing other members to give their views," he said.It was a deliberate attempt by Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) office bearers to spread lies and misinformation on social media to defame a sacrosanct body like the academic council (AC), the statement said.The registrar had yesterday tweeted, "Offensive, abusive and unparliamentary languages used by the representatives of JNUSU and JNUTA during AC meeting is highly condemnable."In another tweet, JNU Rector II Satish Chandra Garkoti said, "Those who failed to disrupt the JNU AC meeting are the ones playing victim on social media !!" Refuting the allegations, JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey today asked the registrar to make public the entire proceedings of the meeting.The 143rd academic council meeting, which was adjourned on May 9, concluded yesterday. It approved certificate course in Yoga philosophy and establishment of Special Centre for Disaster Research.